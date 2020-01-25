United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $6.10. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $4.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after buying an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after buying an additional 88,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $151.65. 1,226,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,582. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.