United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €38.56 Average PT from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.56 ($44.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ETR:UTDI remained flat at $€30.00 ($34.88) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 261,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

