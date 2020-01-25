United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 656,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

