United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

ADP stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

