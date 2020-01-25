United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.81. 3,388,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

