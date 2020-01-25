United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

EVRG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 2,508,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,037. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

