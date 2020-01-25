United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.22. 8,732,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,424,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

