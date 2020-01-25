United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $57.68. 8,593,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,920,092. The company has a market cap of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

