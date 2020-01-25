United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares comprises approximately 1.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOB. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,743. The stock has a market cap of $749.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.06. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

