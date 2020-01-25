United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,929. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

