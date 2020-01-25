Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 474,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,507. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,352 shares in the company, valued at $729,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

