Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $205.00 at Argus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.85.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.