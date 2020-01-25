Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

