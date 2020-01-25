Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Union Pacific by 56.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

