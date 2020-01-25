Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

UN traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 2,234,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

