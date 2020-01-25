Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

UCTT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 553,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,979. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,439.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at $583,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,675. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

