UBS Group Lowers Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 300

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ibstock to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287.13 ($3.78).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.