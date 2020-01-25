U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

