U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.77. U.S. Auto Parts Network shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

