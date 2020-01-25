Tufton Capital Management Sells 984 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth $74,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 1,050,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.