Tufton Capital Management Sells 117 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zoetis by 13.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

