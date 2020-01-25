Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 192,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,008. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

