Tufton Capital Management Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 699,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,266,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,699,000 after acquiring an additional 625,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 5,897,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.