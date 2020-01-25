Tufton Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,802,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. 10,825,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.