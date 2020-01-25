Tufton Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 17,907,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,793,963. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

