Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,042. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.