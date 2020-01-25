TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 645,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 907,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 90.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,675 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

