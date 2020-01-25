True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. True Nature shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,366,570 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

In related news, CEO Lawrence M. Diamond bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.04 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,358,192 shares of company stock valued at $100,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

