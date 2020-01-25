TRON Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and CoinExchange. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $1.15 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

