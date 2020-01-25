Trias (TRY) Reaches Market Cap of $593,344.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Trias has a market capitalization of $593,344.00 and approximately $486,643.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

