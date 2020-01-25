Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $161,000 Position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NQP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NQP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,708. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

