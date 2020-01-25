Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,640 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.05. 17,787,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.50. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

