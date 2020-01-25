Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,013,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 1,882,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,952. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

