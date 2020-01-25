Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,266. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

