Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,487 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $167.09. 3,273,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $134.48 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
