Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,487 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $167.09. 3,273,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $134.48 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

