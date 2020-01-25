Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lessened by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.78. 1,753,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,538. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $123.61 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

