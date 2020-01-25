Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BP by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,662. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.
BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
