Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BP by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,662. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

