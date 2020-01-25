Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 439 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

