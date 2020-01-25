Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. 2,736,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

