Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart by 164.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Walmart by 47.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,710,000 after purchasing an additional 527,110 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 4,350,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,871. The company has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.