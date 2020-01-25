Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. 1,005,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,936. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.