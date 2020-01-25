Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. 5,520,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

