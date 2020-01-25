Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 3,188 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.81. 3,388,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.