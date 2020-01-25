TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,573.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $77,573.00 and $179.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 100.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,238,709 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

