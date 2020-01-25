Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.70.
TSCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
