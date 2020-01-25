Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.70.

TSCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

