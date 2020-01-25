TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,501,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,692 shares.The stock last traded at $4.38 and had previously closed at $3.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

