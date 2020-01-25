TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Mark C. Wiggins Buys 5,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Mark C. Wiggins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TCON stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.