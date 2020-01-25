TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.62. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

