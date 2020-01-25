Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s stock price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 216,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 304,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

CLUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,748.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,004,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Town Sports International by 3,383.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

