Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Tops $546,345.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $546,345.00 and $70.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00024511 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006181 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

